Train journeys are common in India. Whenever we arrive at a station, we notice that some of them are named junctions, some terminus or terminals and others are called centrals. One question that often crosses a passenger’s mind is what is the reason for the difference in names. Let’s look at the reason behind naming the stations this way.

Central

Stations named ‘central’ are usually the oldest and busiest stations in a city. A central station is the most important station of all in a city. It is big, and trains departing or arriving at these stations usually run on almost every route in the country. Mumbai Central (BCT), Kanpur Central (CNB), Chennai Central (MAS), Mangalore Central (MAQ) and Trivandrum Central (TVC) are some of the major central stations of India.

Terminal/Terminus

Derived from the word termination, a terminal or terminus is designated to a station where each incoming track ends at stop-blocks and does not go any further. Some examples are Anand Vihar Terminal in New Delhi and Bandra Terminus in Mumbai.

Junction

A junction is a station where three or more train lines converge or diverge. This means that for a station to be called a junction, it needs at least three train lines going out of the stations and trains that come into the station must have at least two outgoing train lines. Some examples are Agra Cantt, Ambala Cantt, Koderma Junction, Patna Junction, Allahabad Junction and Howrah Junction.

Cantt (Special Mention)

Several stations have ‘Cantt’ in their names. Such stations belong to a city with an army outpost or cantonment. This is the reason they are named cantt. For example, Ambala Cantt and Agra Cantt.

Next time you travel via train, you would know the importance of the stations based on their designations.

Read all the Latest Auto News here