Do You Know The Validity Of Your Platform Tickets? Read Here To Know

Don’t we all go to drop off or pick up our family members or friends at railway stations and get platform tickets to be with them until the last minute? If you don’t know, according to Indian Railway Rules, a person not having a railway platform ticket could be penalised. Now that brings us to another question: For how long does the platform ticket remain valid? Don’t worry, we are here with all the mandatory information that you need to know the same.

Platform tickets will cost you around Rs. 10 to 50 varying on the place and if you ask about their validity no one can stay on the platform for the entire day with a Rs 10 or Rs 50 platform ticket. According to the railway website erail.in., the platform ticket is only valid for two hours. That is, once you purchase a ticket, you can only use it for two hours to stay on the platform. So, the next time you go to pick up or drop off any of your friends or relatives and buy platform tickets, keep the time in mind. If you stay on the platform after two hours, you will have to pay a fine.

If you ignore the platform ticket altogether, the railway ticket-checking staff may levy a fine of at least Rs 250. Furthermore, if the passenger is caught on the platform without a platform ticket or journey ticket, a financial penalty of twice the fare of the previous train that left the platform is charged.

Railway platform tickets are only issued based on the amount of space available on the platform. This means that no more platform tickets are issued to people than the platform’s capacity. If platform tickets have already been issued based on capacity, the railway staff may refuse to give a ticket.

Some people are also able to get free railway platform passes and these passes are generally issued to employees of various government agencies. Members of the Postal Service, the Army, and Police, the Government Railway Police, the Scout Guide Organization, and railway contractors and their employees are all given free passes.

