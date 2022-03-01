Doctor in Panchkula Tries to Buy Car on OLX, Duped Out of Rs 7.50 Lakh

The second-hand car market can be a lucrative way of passing away time for most petrolheads, but, serves as an essential tool for the masses looking for a cost-effective way to mobility. In fact, there are quite a few second-hand dealerships out there, and bigger certified ones as well like Mahindra First Choice, Spinny, etc. Although there is a slight premium involved with such outlets, there’s an advantage, too. That’s because most of these make the process of purchasing, money transfer, insurance and RC transfer a lot faster and easier. There are also websites like OLX and Quikr, which have ads posted by users.

A recent incident involving a doctor has come to light from the city of Panchkula. Dr Rashmi, who works at Civil Hospital in Sector 6, has allegedly been duped out of Rs 7.50 lakh, while in the process of trying to buy a new car from a user on OLX. Things have taken an uglier turn with the user now sending death threats to Dr Rashmi and even hopes to implicate her family in a false case. The complainant is a resident of Sector 12, and along with her family, was planning to buy a car in June last year. They had come across an ad for a Maruti Suzuki S-Cross and hence got in touch with Ketan Sharma, the accused in this incident.

Sharma convinced Dr Rashmi of handing over Rs 7.50 lakh via a cheque so that he could go ahead and clear the outstanding loan on the S-Cross, and then give her the no-objection certificate once it arrives, which he said would be in the next 10 days. However, once the money was transferred, Sharma then went on to allegedly threaten to kill her and, as mentioned before, implicate her entire family in a fraud case. A case has been registered against Ketan Sharma, Megha Mittal and her father Mohit Mittal. Sharma had earlier told Dr Rashmi that the car is registered in the name of her relative Megha Mittal, hence the addition in the complaint.

