Does One Have To Carry Original Rail Ticket if They Bought it From The Counter?

In the digital age, e-ticketing has gained a lot of traction. IRCTC allows railway passengers to book tickets online. However, despite that, a major part of the rural population still depends on the age-old “buying tickets from reservation counter” system. However, what if a passenger forgets to take along the printed ticket during the journey? There is also confusion regarding what one should carry after having booked tickets online. Read on to know better.

It is important to carry your ticket if you have purchased it from a window booth, whether it is through general quota or Tatkal. The traveller not possessing this ticket and the railways allowing him to go using a soft copy or an IRCTC message may also result in a revenue loss. Any person without their ticket needs to have his valid documents with him and has to pay the entire price of the ticket along with penalty and GST. And that too, after he provided proof that the original ticket issued was in his name. Railways officials also state that a photocopy of the counter ticket will not do and the original hard copy is required.

The reason behind this is that even after half an hour of the train leaving the station, one can claim a window ticket by getting it cancelled. According to the IRCTC website, once the chart is generated, online reservations for tickets (or “E-tickets”) cannot be changed. If a ticket is not cancelled or a Ticket Deposit Receipt (TDR) is not submitted online up to four hours before the scheduled departure of the train, there will be no fare reimbursement for tickets with confirmed reservations.

Top showsha video

In the case of tickets booked online, one may not need to carry a hard copy or a printout of the ticket although it is normally advised to carry one. In most cases, a soft copy of the ticket, or a message sent by IRCTC on your mobile with the coach and berth number, will suffice.

Read all the Latest Auto News and Breaking News here