Domestic Carriers to Operate 23,403 Flights Per Week During Winter Schedule
The number of weekly flights in the upcoming winter schedule is 1.2 per cent higher than 23,117 such flights operated during the previous winter schedule.
Image for Representation (GoAir)
Indian carriers will operate 23,403 domestic flights per week during the winter schedule starting from October 27, with IndiGo set to fly 10,310 flights, according to the DGCA. The winter schedule is from October 27 to March 28, 2020.
The number of weekly flights in the upcoming winter schedule is 1.2 per cent higher than 23,117 such flights operated during the previous winter schedule. A senior DGCA official said 23,403 departures per week have been finalised, covering 103 airports. There would be more flights with the addition/acquisition of aircraft by the operators during the winter schedule.
Out of these 103 airports, a scheduled domestic airline has proposed to operate to/ from Pithoragarh (Uttarakhand) and Hindon airport (Uttar Pradesh) as new stations, the official said. National carrier Air India will operate 2,254 weekly flights during the latest winter schedule, an increase of 17.6 per cent compared to the year-ago period.
SpiceJet would operate 4,316 weekly flights, a rise of 46 per cent while IndiGo would fly 10,310 flights every week during the winter schedule. The latter is an increase of 14.2 per cent compared to the previous winter schedule. Vistara and GoAir would operate 1,376 and 2,308 flights every week, respectively.
The official said that due to the sudden suspension of operations by Jet Airways, there was a reduction of around 3,600 departures per week. The departures per week have increased by 19.9 per cent in the upcoming winter schedule if the departures of Jet Airways are not included in the comparison, the official added. Running out of cash to operate flights, Jet Airways shuttered operations in April. Jet Airways had 3,247 weekly flights during the previous winter schedule
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Also Watch
-
Nikon Z6 Review: A Versatile, Premium Full-Frame Camera for First Timers
-
Tuesday 03 September , 2019
Samsung Galaxy Note 10+ Review: Spend Your Money For The S-Pen Magic
-
Friday 30 August , 2019
Hyundai Grand i10 Nios First Drive Review: Better Than Maruti Suzuki Swift?
-
Thursday 29 August , 2019
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 First Drive Review India
-
Wednesday 28 August , 2019
Revolt RV 400 Review: Worth the Excitement?
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Unseen Pictures From Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput's Wedding Surface, See Here
- Amitabh Bachchan Was Never Hospitalised, Say Kaun Banega Crorepati Sources
- 'Dayaben' Disha Vakani Looks Radiant as Ever in Her Comeback Appearance on TMKOC
- Google Pixel 4 Face Unlock is so Unsecure, You May as Well Not Bother Using it
- 'Only Lionel Messi' Thread on Twitter Proves Why He is the Best in Football