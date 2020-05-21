Domestic Flights Starts from May 25: This is the Maximum You Have to Pay to Fly Delhi-Mumbai

The Civil Aviation Ministry has directed all air carriers to adhere to the lower and upper limits of fares prescribed by it during the period of COVID- 19 pandemic. At the recently held press conference, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said fare structure has been decided such that both airlines and flyers benefit from the ticket price.

The pricing has been decided basis the flight duration, which is divided into 7 sections:

1st section- less than 40 min

2nd section - 40-60min

3rd section - 60-90min

4th section- 90-120 min

5th section- 120-150 min

6th section - 150-180 min

7th section- 180-210min

On the busiest route like Delhi-Mumbai sector, pricing will be capped from Rs 3,500 to Rs 10,000. This pricing will be applicable from May 25 to August 24. To check that airlines are not selling tickets at higher price, 40 percent of the tickets will be sold below the mean average of Rs 3,500- Rs 10,000 price capping.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also laid out detailed plan for resuming domestic flight services in India. As per Minister Puri, airlines will operate one-third of its summer capacity on metro cities. The number of flights will remain capped from May 25 and will be gradually increased basis periodic surveys.

Minister Puri clarified calibrated manner means air carriers will only be able to operated limited flights as against the original schedule. All airports and air carriers are being informed to be ready for operations from 25th May, 2020.

The route capacity has been decided as per the metro, no metro cities. He also said that SOPs for passenger movement are already issued by Ministry of Civil Aviation.