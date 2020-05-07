Domestic Flights to Resume Only When Both Arrival, Departure Cities in Green Zone: Aviation Minister

In a recent interview given to CNN-News18, Aviation Minister, Hardeep Singh Puri has confirmed that domestic flight services will only resume when both arrival and departure cities are in Green Zone. He also said that it will be challenging to start flight services as the zones keep on changing based on covid-19 cases.

The government is already in discussion with airlines to start scheduled commercial flight services post lockdown on May 17. Minister Puri said that whenever the flight services will resume, they will resume in a phased manner with domestic airlines operating in the initial phase, followed by international flights.

Ministry of Civil Aviation earlier announced 64 evacuation flights, all by Air India to bring back stranded Indians back. The biggest rescue op of its times, more than 1.9 Lakh citizens are expected to return back to India.

Government is also discussing social distancing norms in the flight. Airlines have suggested that vacating one seat to maintain social distance inside the flight will increase the price burden on passengers.

Airlines and Ministry are working out to operate without compromising on health and security and ministry has asked airlines to work out other measures so that passengers will not be paying this additional burden.

No final decision has been reached so far and the consent of PM Modi will be taken once final plan is ready.

