Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales in India Down 0.43 Percent in December
Domestic sales of passenger vehicles in 2017 stood at 239,723 units, the data said.
Sale of passenger vehicles in the domestic market declined by 0.43 percent on a year-on-year basis in December to 238,692 units, according to data released earlier by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Domestic sales of passenger vehicles in 2017 stood at 239,723 units, the data said.
Among the sub-segments of passenger vehicles, sale of passenger cars in the domestic market during the month was 155,159 units, 2.01 percent lower than what was sold in the year-ago period.
Further, the number of utility vehicles sold in India declined by 2.33 percent to 65,506 units in December 2018 while 18,027 vans were sold last month, up 25.95 percent from 2017.
In the commercial vehicle segment, domestic sales declined by 7.80 percent to 75,984 units last month, the SIAM data showed.
