Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Rise Marginally in October

According to Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers data, except domestic passenger vehicles, sales of almost all other categories registered a decline.

November 11, 2019
Domestic passenger vehicle sales witnessed a marginal increase of 0.28 per cent to 2,85,027 units in October from 2,84,223 units in the year-ago period. Domestic car sales were down 6.34 per cent to 1,73,649 units as against 1,85,400 units in October 2018, according to data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM). Motorcycle sales, last month, declined 15.88 per cent to 11,16,970 units as against 13,27,758 units a year earlier. Total two-wheeler sales in October declined 14.43 per cent to 17,57,264 units compared to 20,53,497 units in the year-ago month.

Sales of commercial vehicles were down 23.31 per cent at 66,773 units in October, SIAM said. Vehicle sales across categories registered a decline of 12.76 per cent to 21,76,136 units from 24,94,345 units in October 2018, it added. In fact, barring utility vehicles, passenger carriers and quadricycles, all other vehicle categories witnessed a decline in sales during the month.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
