Dominos' to Make Use of e-Bikes in Select Cities to Deliver Food

The pizza-company has decided to roll out e-bike deliveries in Miami, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, and Houston.

Trending Desk

Updated:August 21, 2019, 2:27 PM IST
Dominos' to Make Use of e-Bikes in Select Cities to Deliver Food
Domino pizza delivery e-bikes. (Image source: Autoblog)
Michigan-based fast-food company, Dominos recently announced that it is expanding the use of custom-made delivery e-bikes in select cities. According to a report, while automobiles were an obvious choice for delivering pizza in the past, considering the fact that it was the quickest and most trouble-free method of taking food to its destination, but with cities becoming increasingly overpopulated with traffic and parking becoming major causes of contention, companies like Domino's are looking at old delivery methods.

The pizza-company carried out tests on electric-power-assisted bicycles in Houston, Miami, and New York this past year and have decided to rollout e-bike deliveries in Miami, Salt Lake City, Baltimore, and Houston. Notably, the pizza chain Dominos will use a variation of a Rad Power Bikes that has been structured to carry up to 12 pizzas in total, revealed Autoblog.

Turns out the e-bikes use small electric motors that can power the bikes to 20mph and can run for 24-40 miles on a single charge. The bikes have been designed with front and rear insulated cargo areas, reflective materials for visibility and front and rear lights as well.

According to Domino's, not only does e-bikes make it simpler to carry bigger loads on bikes; it makes deliveries in hilly terrains easier and more efficient. The move also allows Domino's to hire more riders who may not necessarily have licenses to drive cars.

| Edited by: Anirudh SK
