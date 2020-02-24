Donald Trump's 'Air Force One' Lands in India: All You Need to Know About the Presidential Boeing 747

U.S. President Donald Trump has announced his India visit on February 24 and he will be flying to India in his world famous Air Force One, often called the “Flying Oval Office” or a fortress in the sky. The presidential plane manufactured by Boeing is one of the largest commercial airliner and has sophisticated cabin not only for the President to relax and hold office meetings, but also to save him during any adverse situation. The Air Force One is one of the most recognizable symbols of the presidency, and probably as important as the White House itself, where the Commander-in-Chief resides when on land.

Here are more facts on the Presidential Plane – The Air Force One-







The Air Force One refers to one of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft. The aircrafts carry the tail codes 28000 and 29000. The Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A. The plane gets a White and Blue livery with the words “United States of America,” the American flag, and the Seal of the President of the United States on the body. Air Force One is based on the Boeing’s most successful and renowned 747 airplane known for its double decker cabin and a large hump. Air Force One is capable of refueling midair, unlike commercial jetliners who carry a fixed fuel and have to land for refueling. Air Force One is called a fortress not because of its body but because of its defense systems. Its onboard electronics are hardened to protect against an electromagnetic pulse. Air Force One gets advanced secure communications equipment which makes the aircraft a mobile command center in the event of an attack on the United States.



