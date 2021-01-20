Donald Trump and His 'Grand Plan' to Paint Air Force One Plane Red, White and Blue: A Lookback

Joe Biden is the new President of the United States and he is taking the reign from Donald Trump, who will leave the White House and Oval Office with many promises unfulfilled. Among many of his big promises was a tiny little attempt by the controversial President to change the Air Force One's iconic blue-and-white color scheme. Back in 2018, Donald Trump announced that he has ordered new presidential planes from Boeing.

While he didn't disclose many details about the deal, or whether the new planes are 747s with updated features or the newest wide body aircraft from Boeing - the 777, like the one ordered by Indian government for the President and the PM, he did disclose his ambitious plans to repaint the next model of the presidential aircraft.

"Red, white and blue," Trump told CBS News of his plan to have the next version emblazoned with the colors of the American flag. "Air Force One is going to be incredible," Trump said in the interview with CBS. "It's going to be the top of the line, the top in the world," he said. "And it's going to be red, white and blue, which I think is appropriate."

US aircraft manufacturer Boeing is the official supplier of the presidential jetliner for several years and will be producing the next plane that can take years to fly. "Boeing gave us a good deal," Trump told CBS. "And we were able to take that. "But I said, 'I wonder if we should use the same baby blue colors?' And we're not."

Air Force One has featured the blue-and-white color scheme since the administration of president John F. Kennedy.​ We are not sure if Joe Biden, America's newest President will uphold Trump's decision or will strike down the new paint job.