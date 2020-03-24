Donald Trump Gives Nod to Ford, GM, Tesla to Make Ventilators

U.S. President Donald Trump said on Sunday that U.S. automakers Ford Motor Co, General Motors Co and Tesla Inc had been given the green light to produce ventilators and other items needed during the coronavirus outbreak.

Ford, General Motors and Tesla are being given the go-ahead to make ventilators and other metal products, FAST! @fema Go for it auto execs, let's see how good you are?" he said on Twitter. It was not immediately clear what Trump meant by the companies "being given the go-ahead."

Beginning on Thursday, Tesla announced that its workers will receive masks and have their temperature checked prior to entry, Wednesday night's email said, adding that more hygiene stations will be added and the cleaning frequency of work areas be increased.



The coronavirus outbreak comes as Tesla ramps up production of its Model Y sport utility vehicle at the factory, which Musk has said will see higher demand than all of Tesla's other models combined.

Separately on Thursday, hundreds of Twitter users welcomed an offer by Musk to make ventilators for coronavirus sufferers, after the United States appealed for donations of respirator masks to combat a shortage.

On Wednesday, the World Health Organization said it was in talks with China and others to help ramp up supplies of health equipment, while General Motors and Ford Motor said they were in talks with White House officials.