Donald Trump in India: PM Modi Arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan in BMW 7-Series, Ditches Range Rover SUV

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at the Rashtrapati Bhawan in a black armoured BMW 7-Series sedan, ditching his Range Rover SUV, which has become a common sight these days. Prime Minister of India long used the BMW 7-Series before he started using the SUV for his official visits, including yesterday's visit at the Ahemdabad Airport to receive the US President Donald Trump, who is on a two day tour of India. PM Modi arrived at the Ahemdabad Airport in his black-coloured armoured Range Rover SUV to receive Trump.

However, for today's visit to the Rashtrapati Bhawan on Raisina Hills, Modi used his BMW 7-Series armoured sedan, that has been used by most of the PMs in the past. PM Modi first ditched the BMW 7-Series at the Independence Day 2017, where he arrived in a Range Rover for the first time.

The customised BMW 7-series has been Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s official car since he took over in May 2014. The reason for the sudden change was not clarified. The move may be due to some security reasons.

Donald Trump, on the other hand, is riding in the famed Cadillac One, armoured presidential limo also known as 'The Beast'. President Kovind is using his Mercedes-Benz S-Class stretched limo.