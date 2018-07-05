English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Donald Trump Trade War - Over 40 Countries Object at WTO over Car Tariff Plan
Over 40 WTO members warned that the U.S. action could seriously disrupt the world market and threaten the WTO system, given the importance of cars to world trade.
File photo of US President Donald Trump. (Reuters)
Major U.S. trading partners, including the European Union, China and Japan voiced deep concern at the World Trade Organization (WTO) about possible U.S. measures imposing additional duties on imported autos and parts. Japan, which, along with Russia had initiated the discussion at the WTO Council on Trade in Goods, warned that such measures could trigger a spiral of counter-measures and result in the collapse of the rules-based multilateral trading system, an official who attended the meeting said.
Over 40 WTO members, including the 28 countries of the European Union – warned that the U.S. action could seriously disrupt the world market and threaten the WTO system, given the importance of cars to world trade.
A look at how market's divided in the wake of Donald Trump-China sanctions. (Image: Network18 Creative)
The United States has imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminium imports and is conducting another national security study that could lead to tariffs on imports of cars and car parts. Both sets of tariffs would be based on concerns about U.S. national security. U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 29 that the probe would be completed in 3-4 weeks.
But the European Union has warned the United States that imposing import tariffs on cars and car parts would harm its own automotive industry and likely lead to counter-measures by its trading partners on $294 billion of U.S. exports.
The United States was losing its reputation as a trusted trade partner, the Russian delegate told the meeting, adding that the United States could soon start an investigation into the case for import tariffs on uranium products.
China, Canada, Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Singapore, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Qatar, Thailand and India all echoed the same concerns and said they doubted the U.S. tariffs were in line with WTO rules.
Also Watch
Over 40 WTO members, including the 28 countries of the European Union – warned that the U.S. action could seriously disrupt the world market and threaten the WTO system, given the importance of cars to world trade.
A look at how market's divided in the wake of Donald Trump-China sanctions. (Image: Network18 Creative)
The United States has imposed tariffs on European steel and aluminium imports and is conducting another national security study that could lead to tariffs on imports of cars and car parts. Both sets of tariffs would be based on concerns about U.S. national security. U.S. President Donald Trump said on June 29 that the probe would be completed in 3-4 weeks.
But the European Union has warned the United States that imposing import tariffs on cars and car parts would harm its own automotive industry and likely lead to counter-measures by its trading partners on $294 billion of U.S. exports.
The United States was losing its reputation as a trusted trade partner, the Russian delegate told the meeting, adding that the United States could soon start an investigation into the case for import tariffs on uranium products.
China, Canada, Switzerland, Norway, Turkey, Costa Rica, Hong Kong, Venezuela, Singapore, Brazil, South Korea, Mexico, Qatar, Thailand and India all echoed the same concerns and said they doubted the U.S. tariffs were in line with WTO rules.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
-
Friday 29 June , 2018
Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
-
Thursday 28 June , 2018
Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
-
Tuesday 26 June , 2018
Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Interview: Navneet Banka, Country Manager, Trek Bikes, Cycling in India
Friday 29 June , 2018 Review: Ducati Scrambler Mach 2
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Blind Fan Experiences the Thrill of FIFA WC 2018
Thursday 28 June , 2018 Germany Ousted: Did The Champions Curse Strike Low's Team?
Tuesday 26 June , 2018 Watch: Tata Tiago Long Term Review
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Reliance Jio Growth in Numbers: Just How Much Jio Has Grown in One Year?
- India-Spec Jawa Motorcycle Set for 2018 Reveal, Anand Mahindra Confirms on Twitter
- Gold Song Naino Ne Baandhi: Akshay Kumar & Mouni Roy are Inseparable in a Still from This Romantic Track
- Sonali Bendre Diagnosed With Cancer: Akshay Kumar Visits the Actress in New York
- A Migrating Stork Has Made a Polish Charity Pay a Phone Bill of Rs 1,82,870