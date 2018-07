Harley-Davidson to Launch Lightweight 250-500 cc Motorcycle for Asian Markets Including India

Harley-Davidson Inc is launching lightweight motorcycles in Asia and electric bikes globally in the hope of reviving demand, as it faces falling sales in the United States and the threat of trade tariffs adding to its costs. The 115-year-old Milwaukee-based company, known for its heavy touring motorcycles, is trying to boost overseas sales and scrambling to revamp operations as its mainstay customer base ages.Harley wants to woo younger buyers, particularly in fast-growing Asian markets including China and India, with nimbler motorcycles that have smaller engines. As part of a plan it calls "More Roads to Harley-Davidson", the company expects to spend $675 million-$825 million over the next four years, chop costs and generate $5.9 billion-$6.4 billion in revenue in 2022.Harley expects the plan will expand its operating margins and add up to $250 million in operating profit in 2022. Within two years, the company hopes to unveil a lightweight motorcycle in India through an alliance with an Asian manufacturer, Harley Chief Executive Officer Matt Levatich said on a conference call with analysts.