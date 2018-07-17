English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Trump-Putin Meeting: Russian Presidential Limo Aurus Senat Makes International Debut in Helsinki
Two Aurus Senat limos arrived in Helsinki last week on an Iljyushin transport plane according to a report.
A view shows the new President Vladimir Putin's Russian-made limousine, part of the Cortege project, before an inauguration ceremony at the Kremlin in Moscow. (Image: Reuters)
Russian President Vladimir Putin is making a lot of news these days, be it successfully organizing the FIFA World Cup 2018 or be it his recent meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland. He also made news in May 2018 for officially travelling for the first time in his Russian-made presidential limousine, synonymous with the Cadillac based ‘The Beast’ used by the U.S. President Donald Trump.
On the sideline of the Vladimir Putin’s official meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland, the presidential limousine also made its international debut. The bespoke Aurus Senat limousine was last seen at the World Cup final held in Moscow yesterday.
Two Aurus Senat limos arrived in Helsinki last week on an Iljyushin transport plane, according to a report, waiting for Putin's arrival at the Helsinki Airport. The car made the official debut in May, and is part of “Kortezh", that will comprise of a senate limousine, a shorter sedan version, a minivan and an SUV, all of which will follow in 2019.
The engineering work of the limousine is being handled by a consortium of Russian automakers, including Sollers, GAZ, KAMAZ and ZiL. It is also believed that Porsche is roped in to help develop the powertrains, one of which is tipped to be a twin-turbocharged V-12.
The limo is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine and is nearly 22-foot-long vehicle with over 14,000 pounds of weight. The Russian made vehicle is an heir to the ZIL sedans, that were the last Soviet made state vehicles.
Approximately 200 of the new vehicles will be inducted in the Russian state’s fleet and eventually, civilian versions of the Kortezh vehicles will be launched. Putin has earlier said that Russia should reduce its dependence on imported goods and technology, to overcome Western sanctions.
Also Watch
On the sideline of the Vladimir Putin’s official meeting with Donald Trump in Helsinki, Finland, the presidential limousine also made its international debut. The bespoke Aurus Senat limousine was last seen at the World Cup final held in Moscow yesterday.
Two Aurus Senat limos arrived in Helsinki last week on an Iljyushin transport plane, according to a report, waiting for Putin's arrival at the Helsinki Airport. The car made the official debut in May, and is part of “Kortezh", that will comprise of a senate limousine, a shorter sedan version, a minivan and an SUV, all of which will follow in 2019.
The engineering work of the limousine is being handled by a consortium of Russian automakers, including Sollers, GAZ, KAMAZ and ZiL. It is also believed that Porsche is roped in to help develop the powertrains, one of which is tipped to be a twin-turbocharged V-12.
The limo is powered by a 4.4-litre V8 engine and is nearly 22-foot-long vehicle with over 14,000 pounds of weight. The Russian made vehicle is an heir to the ZIL sedans, that were the last Soviet made state vehicles.
Approximately 200 of the new vehicles will be inducted in the Russian state’s fleet and eventually, civilian versions of the Kortezh vehicles will be launched. Putin has earlier said that Russia should reduce its dependence on imported goods and technology, to overcome Western sanctions.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
-
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
-
Friday 13 July , 2018
Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
-
Friday 06 July , 2018
MS Dhoni Turns 37
OPPO Find X : Remarkable Firepower With a Stealth Camera
Friday 13 July , 2018 Apple Unveils Its Most Expensive MacBook Pro To Date
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Importance of Tech in Auto: Interview of Mamatha Chamarthi, CDO, ZF
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Review: Ducati Panigale V4 S First Ride
Friday 06 July , 2018 MS Dhoni Turns 37
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Trump-Putin Meeting: Russian Presidential Limo Aurus Senat Makes International Debut in Helsinki
- Deepika Padukone's Heartfelt Comment on Katrina Kaif's Birthday Picture Leaves Their Fans in Awe
- Jeff Bezos is The Richest Man in Recent History With a Net Worth of $150 Billion
- Shah Rukh Khan's Reply to Why He Got Married to Gauri So Early is Winning the Internet
- Jahnvi Kapoor Looks Perfect Channeling Her Inner Punjabi Kudi While Promoting Dhadak