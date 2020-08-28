Don't Approach Us Says Aviation Ministry, Designates Airlines for International Travel Bookings

The Civil Aviation Ministry has designated all airlines operating under the Vande Bharat Scheme and Air Transport Bubble arrangement for international travel on non-scheduled commercial flights.

The Ministry said in a circular that the passengers may book the tickets directly with the airlines concerned and need not apply or register with the Civil Aviation Ministry. "If needed, the Ministry may seek such data from the agencies being designated as such," the circular said.

The Civil Aviation Ministry guidance comes after the Ministry of Home Affairs issued a standard operating protocol (SOP) for international travel on non-scheduled commercial flights under Vande Bharat Scheme and Air Transport Bubble Arrangement.

Also Watch:

The MHA order states that persons who are eligible to travel on the outbound flights will apply to the Civil Aviation Ministry or to agencies designated by the Civil Aviation Ministry, for this purpose with necessary details, including places of departure and arrival.

While scheduled international passenger flights continue to remain suspended in the country since March 23 due to the coronavirus pandemic, special international flights have been operating under Vande Bharat Mission and bilateral air bubble arrangements.

With Inputs from Agencies