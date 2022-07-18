Don't Respond To Links, Suspicious Calls: Indian Railways On Refund Process

The Indian Railways has warned the train passengers against fraud in the name of the refund process of the IRCTC.

Railway Seva tweeted, “Users are requested not to respond to any links or suspicious calls, as it may result in financial fraud with users involving UPI handle. Some Twitter followers are targeting IRCTC users on Twitter who raise queries about their booking, refund/TDR.”

Furthermore, the IRCTC officials said, “Such people are calling from different numbers and then send some links. The refund process is fully automatic. No human intervention is involved in IRCTC refunds. Please do not responds to such links or calls.”

The statement by the officials comes against the backdrop of complaints of fraud calls. Recently, a Twitter user posted about the fraud call and tagged Railseva. They immediately took notice of the complaint and asked for the PNR number and mobile number for a hassle-free process. Later on, the officials of Rail Seva gave a link to the victim to track the complaint status.

Another person whose money for the tickets was not refunded shared his grievances on Twitter. The IRCTC officials then asked for the PNR number and mobile number along with the transaction Id.

The person received two fraud calls and a link on WhatsApp. The callers claimed to refund the money back by just filing a Google form. Rail Seva is the only platform that supports rail users. It deals with any queries related to railways like the delay of the train, improper food, sanitation, and long stoppage of the train among others.

In fact, on the official website of IRCTC, they have alerted the customers. They have written, “Indian Railway, IRCTC or its employees never call you on your phone on refund issue and never ask personal banking information such as Debit Card/Credit Card number/OTP/ATM PIN/CVV number or PAN number or date of birth and never ask to install any Remote control App such as Anydesk/Teamviewer, etc on Mobile / Laptop / Desktop.”

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.