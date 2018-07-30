Drake 'In My Feelings' Kiki Challenge - Mumbai Police Warns People on Twitter

Not just a risk for you but your act can put life of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music ! #DanceYourWayToSafety #InMySafetyFeelingsChallenge pic.twitter.com/gY2txdcxWZ — Mumbai Police (@MumbaiPolice) July 26, 2018

Mumbai Police has yet again shown its creative side by warning people on Twitter against the viral video challenge that has taken the internet dwellers by storm. Known for taking on Twitter time to time to educate and warn people on road safety, Mumbai Police this time used the popularity of ongoing rage called ‘Kiki Challenge’ based on Drake’s new song ‘In My Feelings’.The Kiki Challenge is all about people getting out of a moving car and dancing to Drake’s latest song ‘In My Feelings’. As weird and hazardous it may sound, people in huge numbers are participating in this challenge and posting their videos online. Many of these videos show people getting injured while performing the challenge.Not surprisingly, Mumbai Police grabbed the opportunity to issue a stern warning to anyone and everyone undertaking this challenge in the Maximum City. The Twitter post by Mumbai Police reads – “Not just a risk for you, but your act can put the lives of others at risk too. Desist from public nuisance or face the music!”Some videos from the U.S. show people stopping their cars in the middle of public roads and highways and dancing to the tune of Drake. In one such video, a person was hit by a car. NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board), a government agency focused on road safety in the U.S. has also issued a warning to the public regarding the same.We would like to add to the message by Mumbai Police and NTSB – Not everything you see and hear on the internet is good. Some interesting looking challenges like the Kiki Dance Challenge can be harmful for both you and others as it involves road safety. Don’t undertake such stupid challenges!