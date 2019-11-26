Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Drake's New Rolls-Royce has a Golden Owl with Diamond Eyes as its Hood Ornament

Drake's Rolls-Royce Phantom received a Bushukan uplift from German automobile tuner Mansory and sports a two-tone paint scheme with black and Bushukan yellow.

Trending Desk

Updated:November 26, 2019, 5:40 PM IST
Drake's New Rolls-Royce has a Golden Owl with Diamond Eyes as its Hood Ornament
Canadian Singer and Rapper Drake's new Rolls Royce Phantom with the custom Owl Hood Ornament made of gold and diamonds. (Image: Instagram/ Tony Bet)

Drake, a Canadian-born singer and rapper is minting money with a number of successful albums he has been releasing in the recent past. Aubrey Graham or Drake, as he is commonly known, has recently added Rolls-Royce Phantom to his fleet of cars. However, Drake's new luxurious car Rolls-Royce Phantom has something unique. Drake's Rolls-Royce Phantom has a custom golden owl for a hood ornament and that's not it, the golden owl is covered in diamonds. According to a blog post, the golden owl has a number of diamonds placed around its feet. Even two large precious stone are used for owl's eyes. It also has the name of Drake engraved into the base of the ornament and placed two more diamonds between his name and OVO.

The Rolls-Royce Phantom is designed by Drake's personal vehicle designer Tony Bet. Taking to Twitter, Tony Bet shared a clip and captioned it, "One of One Exclusively made" for Drake. According to an earlier post by Tony Bet, Drake's Rolls-Royce Phantom received a Bushukan uplift from German automobile tuner Mansory and sports the two-tone paint scheme with black and the company's own Bushukan yellow. The Bushukan yellow is more like pale yellow. The vehicle comes with 16-spoke 24-inch wheels. The interior of the luxurious car comes with a matching colour scheme as the outside. The hood that sports the golden own in Drake’s Rolls-Royce Phantom is not from Mansory. The owl is the symbol for Drake's record logo “OVO” sound.

| Edited by: Chhavianshika Singh
