DRDO Developes 'Rakshita' Motorcycle Ambulance for CRPF in Naxal Areas, Based on RE Classic 350

From Monday onwards, 'Rakshita' -- a bike ambulance developed indigenously -- will save lives of injured CRPF personnel deputed in remote and inhospitable areas like the Maoist-hit states or insurgency affected Northeast regions of the country.

Carefully custom built to the needs of emergency evacuation, 'Rakshita' is built on a Royal Enfield Classic 350CC bike.

It comes with a quick fit in and fit out casualty evacuation seat (CSE) that has customised design reclining, hand immobilizer and harness jacket, physiological parameter measuring equipment with monitoring capability and auto warning system for driver.

Dashboard mounted LCD for measuring vital parameters, air splint medical and oxygen kit, saline and oxygen administration on the move, adjustable footrest, and hand and foot strap for safety are among the other features of 'Rakshita'.

These equipment make 'Rakshita' an on the spot medical care and injured transport system which is not just indigenous and cost effective, but can also reach inaccessible or remote locations by traversing unmotorable roads, narrow streets, congested or unpaved roads that are otherwise inaccessible by the conventional four wheeled ambulances, CRPF Deputy Inspector General M. Dhinakaran told IANS.

The bike ambulance is developed by Defence Research and Development Organisation's (DRDO) Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS) in collaboration with Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) for golden-hour lifesaving aid and evacuation.

Similar 21 'Rakshita' bike ambulances were inducted into the CRPF -- a 3.5 lakh strong force, on Monday. These bike ambulances were launched at the CRPF Headquarters here in presence of CRPF Director General A.P. Maheshwari and A.K. Singh, DS & DG (LS), DRDO.

Launched by the CRPF and INMAS, the bike ambulance will be used for evacuation of injured personnel of the Central Armed Police Force, which is mandated to ensure internal security in the country.

"In its endeavour to provide an impregnable internal security to the nation, CRPF is actively deployed across the country. Most of these deployments are in remote and inhospitable areas like LWE affected areas and Northeast where evacuation of sick or battle injured personnel becomes a challenge.

"Many times, late evacuation results in loss of precious lives of CRPF bravehearts. To mitigate this, in 2018 CRPF approached INMAS with the idea of developing an ambulance on motor bikes which is frequently used by CRPF for patrolling in these theaters," Dhinakar said.

The official said INMAS promptly put up a team of scientists and experts to make the idea a reality. "The team developed a prototype and improved it with the feedback from CRPF personnel deployed in disturbed areas."

Director General CRPF expressed his gratitude to team INMAS for their unrelenting efforts put in developing the bike ambulance and commended their tireless dedication and professional efficiency.

While expressing his deepest gratitude to the DG CRPF for working together, giving regular inputs throughout the journey of the development of this life-saving bike and entrusting INMAS with this innovation, A.K. Singh promised to cooperate perpetually with CRPF for further improvements in 'Rakshita'.