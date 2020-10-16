Driver Crashes Rented Rolls-Royce Into a Lamborghini Urus, Flees the Scene Leaving His Photo Behind

An unusual accident involving two high-end luxury cars is something we don’t see every day. What makes the accident even more bizarre is its occurrence in a quaint English sub-urban area. The expensive crash which occurred on October 12, in Walsall, near Birmingham, UK, shows the Rolls-Royce Ghost crashed into the rear of a Lamborghini Urus, with both the vehicles suffering significant damage, E&S reported.

The West Midlands Police said the Rolls-Royce Ghost’s driver appears to be the cause of the crash, but apparently there were no injuries. “Well ... this is an expensive crash. I wonder if it was the cost or another reason why the Rolls driver left the scene?” the West Midlands Police’s Force Response tweeted. “Driver was not driving for the conditions and obviously can't handle a car like this,” they said.

Well...this is an expensive crash. I wonder if it was the cost or another reason why the Rolls driver left the scene? Either way, we have his photo and will ask him very soon. Driver was not driving for the conditions and obviously can't handle a car like this. #Walsall E unit pic.twitter.com/PKkOHqwUcB — Force Response - #StayAlert (@ResponseWMP) October 13, 2020

The police have not yet identified the owner of the car, but user comments on their posts suggest it could be a hired car from one of the local luxury car rental agencies. However, the Ghost’s missing driver left a photo of himself in the car, but no arrests have been made so far, police said as reported by Birmingham Mail.

The Ghost crashed into two cars, one of which is the red Lamborghini Urus as seen in the tweeted photo. Going by the calamity of the crash, the impact with the Lamborghini Urus was not a gentle one. The vehicle’s left side was crushed with extensive damage to hood and grille. However, the damage on the fenders seems to be caused by the impact with another unknown car.

The impact set off all the Ghost’s airbags which itself is an expensive replacement. Adding in other parts and elements of the Ghost and the Urus, this crash would easily cost nothing less than quarter of a million in damages.