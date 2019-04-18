SPONSORED BY
Driver Cries after Crashing Rs 4 Crore Lamborghini Huracan Performante Supercar – Watch Video

As seen in the video, the crash caused damage to the bonnet as well as to the boot of the Lamborghini Huracan Performante.

Updated:April 18, 2019, 5:51 PM IST
Lamborghini crashed. (Image: Screenshot)
A car crash usually does not gather much of attention in the media as they have become a usual occurrence globally, with India leading the way having recorded the most number of fatal accidents. However, if an accident involves a Rs 4 Crore supercar, it is bound to rake up some news. Something similar happened recently after a video of Lamborghini crashing went viral on YouTube.

Captured on video at an unknown location, a driver is seen driving a new Lamborghini Huracan Performante with a lot of cameras clicking the car. While the initial few seconds of the drive are slow, the driver suddenly pushes the accelerator and within few more seconds crashes the £250,000 Lambo in the presence of admirers.



We are not sure if he picked up a new car from the showroom or was just taking a test drive, however the video posted by an onlooker said the driver cried after crashing the supercar into a tree and we can understand why? The Lambo was totalled and luckily nobody was injured, including the driver.

As seen in the video, the crash caused a damage to the bonnet as well as the boot.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
