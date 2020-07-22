WATCH|Maruti Suzuki Swift Driver Attempts Drifting on a Busy Road, Hits Electric Pole [Video]

Drifting is a popular car racing technique where the wheels of the car are not completely in touch with the ground and the driver attempts at oversteering intentionally to get around a corner. This helps drivers who are moving at a great speed to not dial down their pace and have full control of the vehicle during a corner turn. However, people on roads also try out drifting once in a while.

Like this man in Kerala tried recently. But the thing with drifting is that you need to have the control fully. Losing control will steer the car out resulting in a crash. The same happened to the youth as he lost control and crashed into an electric pole.

The video of his actions was being circulated on social media platforms after a YouTuber posted his failed attempt.

In the clip, the driver of the red Maruti Swift can be seen taking turns repeatedly on a busy road in Kerala. According to the uploader, the car is only a few months old and its driver is attempting to drift on road with cycles as well as pedestrians visible.

During one of these turning attempts, all four tires of the car slip on the road making it crash into a pole and come to a stop. Thankfully, there was no one else in the car and the driver also did not get injured during the stunt. The car managed to steer clear of colliding with any other vehicle or person too. But these kinds of incidents are not at all safe to carry out on public roads under no supervision.

Moreover, it is illegal to try drifting on a busy public road and if any police officer had caught the man in action, he would have faced grave consequences.