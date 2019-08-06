Drivers Stunned as Small Plane Lands on Parkland Highway in Washington

Early on Thursday, motorists were stunned when a small plane landed on a busy stretch of Pacific Avenue South between Parkland and Spanaway, according to a Washington State Patrol report. No damage or injuries were reported. According to a story published in Komo News, officials have said that the single-prop KR2 aircraft landed on the State Route 7, between 135th and 143rd streets, following a system malfunction that caused it to stall. Speaking to them, pilot David Acklam said he was flying to work when the engine quit and he was forced to land on Pac. Avenue.

Johnna Batiste of the Washington State Patrol has revealed that no one was injured in the sudden landing but it did leave quite a few motorists shocked and amazed as they watched the plane come down along a stretch on the highway.

One driver, Dennis Diessner told Komo News that the plane came so close to his car that he thought he could have reached out and touched it. According to Batiste, the plane had a fuel malfunction, so it stalled like a car as it flew over the heavily populated area. She also revealed that Trooper Clint Thompson happened to be in the area as the plane landed and captured the landing on his patrol car dashcam.

