Driving on Wrong-Side Will Now Attract FIR in Mumbai, Says Newly Appointed Commissioner

As per the recent instructions given by the newly appointed Police Commissioner of Mumbai Sanjay Pandey to his department, wrong side driving will not be tolerated and the offenders will be punished for rash and negligent driving in Mumbai. Not just this, but now driving on the wrong side will attract FIRs. The newly appointed top cop has instructed his department to start recording the driving offences from Monday. This is not all. The violators will also have to appear before the court and their vehicle will be confiscated, reported Times of India.

During a Facebook live interaction with the public, Pandey warned motorists that they can find themselves in trouble if they were caught committing any violation.

“Those caught for driving in the wrong direction will be booked under relevant provisions of the Indian Penal Code or Motor Vehicles Act”, Pandey was quoted as saying by Times of India. In addition, Pandey informed that the authorities will be initiating an enforcement drive against all types of bike racing taking place on JJ and BKC flyovers, and the actions taken against the violators will be revealed in a week. Pandey added that rash and negligent drivers not only pose a threat to themselves but also pedestrians and other drivers.

Talking about the same, activist Narayan Kannan said, “For three years now, a few of us have been appealing to the police department to take action against wrong-side driving. We have collected and shared videos, photos, and locations where the violation is rampant. Typically, those wanting to report grievances are directed to the Mumbai Traffic app. But the app often malfunctions.”

While appreciating the move by the authorities, Kannan, who runs the Twitter handle ‘Roads of Mumbai’ said that violations on the road need “physical intervention from the cops”.

He further informed that offenders grew more confident “after the introduction of e-challan and no immediate pressure to pay fines.” Not just this, but he went on to claim that gradually, auto drivers, radio cabs, and BEST buses followed suit, adding that the authorities must intervene immediately.

