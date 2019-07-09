Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Drunk Man Faces Rs 1 Crore Fine and 6 Years Jail Term for Disrupting Hawaiian Airlines Flight to Korea

A flight to South Korea was forced to return to Honululu, when Kyong Chol Kim was restrained by US service members for bothering a child and a flight attendant under the influence of alcohol.

PTI

Updated:July 9, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
Image for representation. Turkish Airlines crew subdues a chaotic passenger. (Image: AP)
A man whose behaviour on a Hawaiian Airlines flight to South Korea forced it to return to Honolulu has been ordered to pay the air carrier more than 172,000 US Dollars, or more than Rs 1.2 Crore. Kyong Chol Kim was sentenced to six months in jail for interfering with flight attendants and crew members on the flight in February.

Prosecutors say the 48-year-old South Korean man drank a bottle of whiskey before the flight and later bothered a child seated next him. He also lunged at a flight attendant after the employee confronted him about his behaviour. US service members on board helped restrain Kim as the flight turned around.

Kim was ordered to pay Hawaiian Airlines the cost of returning the flight and accommodating passengers waiting for the plane in South Korea.

