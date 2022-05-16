Drunk Passenger in Doha-Bengaluru Flight Forces Emergency Landing at Mumbai Airport

An inebriated passenger on a Bengaluru-bound flight led to an emergency landing at Mumbai International Airport on Saturday night. The police stated that Sarfuddin Ulwar, who hailed from Kerala was detained and booked under the Indian Penal Code and the Aircraft Act. Ulwar was produced in a metropolitan magistrate court on Sunday and remanded in judicial custody.

The police stated that Ulwar allegedly misbehaved with an air hostess when she tried to stop him from drinking. He also allegedly abused fellow passengers, who tried to intervene and picked up a fight with them. The police said his behaviour forced the diversion of the flight and its emergency landing in Mumbai.

Central Industrial Security Force personnel at the Mumbai airport took Ulwar into custody when the flight landed and handed him over to the police.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.