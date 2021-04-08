An AirAsia passenger travelling on I5-722 Bengaluru to Delhi flight striped naked and misbehaved with crew. The unruly passenger was somehow controlled by a crew member of AirAsia with the help of co-passengers. The pilot was immediately informed about the incident, who sought a priority landing by informing Delhi’s Air Traffic Controller. After landing, the passenger was handed over to police with help of CISF. Delhi police have registered a case against the passenger under the appropriate section.

A passenger who was onboard told ANI, “Firstly, the unruly passenger started a heated argument with the cabin crew about life jackets. He later misbehaved with the crew onboard and suddenly took off all the clothes in the flight." Confirming about the incident, AirAsia India Spokesperson said, “An inebriated guest onboard i5-722, from Bengaluru to New Delhi on April 6, 2021, behaved in an inappropriate manner including with a cabin crew on duty inflight. The guest was advised repeatedly and paid heed only after multiple requests by crew members," AirAsia India Spokesperson said.

The spokesperson of the airline further said, “The matter was reported on landing at Delhi Airport to the police and necessary action has been initiated by AirAsia India based on regulations governing the safety and well being of aircraft and passengers under the disruptive passenger handling policy.

With Inputs from ANI

