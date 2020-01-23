Drunk Passenger Removes His Trouser, Creates Ruckus in American Airlines Flight to Chicago, Deplaned
American Airlines flight 967 from Chicago from Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing in Albuquerque due to a disruptive passenger’s unruly behaviour.
Representational Image
An American Airlines flight to Chicago from Los Angeles had to make an emergency landing at Albuquerque after an inebriated passenger created a ruckus on the plane. The young male passenger was detained by the police after the flight was diverted to Albuquerque, New Mexico. The disruptive passenger allegedly kicked the seat, assaulted a flight attendant and removed his trousers, according to reports.
The incident occurred on January 15.
An American Airlines spokesperson said that American Airlines flight 967 had to be landed in Albuquerque due to the passenger’s behaviour. The flight again took off at 3.58 MT (Mountain Time Zone) after the man was deplaned. An ESPN reporter, Crystina Poncher, tweeted about the incident, though later she deleted the tweet.
“We just had to land the plane in New Mexico to remove an unruly passenger,” tweeted Poncher who was one of several passengers who missed their connections in Chicago.
Such incidents are not uncommon, as recently in January, a group of passengers of Air India’s Boeing 747 allegedly threatened to break open the entrance of the cockpit after a flight bound to Mumbai from Delhi got delayed by almost five hours due to technical issues.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Michelin Energy XM2+ Tyre – Safety, Handling, Performance Tested
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 LG G8X ThinQ Dual-Screen Review: The Future is Not Here
-
Monday 13 January , 2020 Lenovo ThinkPad X1: World's First Foldable Laptop
-
Tuesday 14 January , 2020 Honda SP 125 First Ride Review |Worthy Replacement for the CB Shine SP
Live TV
Recommended For You
- My Comment on Saif Ali Khan has been Misinterpreted, Says Kangana Ranaut
- Shehnaaz-Rashami Compete with Sidharth-Asim on Bigg Boss, Richa Sharma Shares Pics of Kapil Sharma's Baby
- Bigg Boss 13: Akanksha Puri Breaks up with Housemate Paras Chhabra?
- WhatsApp Dark Mode is Now Rolling Out: Here is How to Make it Work For You
- 'What's Your Take on CAA?' Fans Wanted Shah Rukh Khan to Break His Silence on #AskSRK