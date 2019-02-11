DS 7 Crossback SUV Caught Testing in India, Launch Expected in 2020

DS7 SUV will be launched under the Groupe PSA. (Image: Peyush Baranwal)

While 2019 is going to be an exciting year for the Indian auto industry thanks to the entry of two completely new car brand sin India – Kia Motors and MG, by 2020, more automakers will make their way to India, given the rising demand of cars in the domestic market. One such brand is DS Automobiles, a premium marque of the French brand Groupe PSA consisting of Peugeot and Citroen. While reports suggest that the brand will make its India debut in 2020, there is no confirmation.However, we have spotted the DS7 premium crossover SUV completely undisguised on road test in Delhi-NCR, which means the launch can be anytime soon. The DS7 is spotted with ICAT, Government of India sticker, which means the car is out for a homologation test.This is not the first time the DS7 has been spotted in India and has been captured a couple of times doing road test. The will be made in company's newly opened Hosur plant in collaboration with CK Birla. When launched, the DS7 Crossback will rival the likes of the Audi Q3 and BMW X1.The DS7 is powered by a multiple engine options including a 1.5-litre diesel, a 2.0-litre diesel and a 1.6-litre turbo-petrol. A plug-in hybrid variant will be introduced soon.