DS Automobiles’ X E-TENSE Autonomous EV Previews the Future Cars of Year 2035

DS X E-Tense previews car of 2035. (Image: DS Automobiles)

Have you ever imagined how the car of your dreams might look like in 2035? DS Automobiles might have an answer for you in the form of the DS X E-TENSE. Imagining a dream car for 2035 led DS Automobiles to create an asymmetric, three-seat concept founded on a unique association of two vehicles in one.Due to new technology, the body is capable of recovering its original form after an impact, while the configuration of the front grille and the DS X E-TENSE’s cooling capacity adapt to the driver’s needs.The cockpit is accessed by an Elytre door that is trimmed with a carbon fibre/leather weave. The cabin has a pyramidal architecture of the single seat, which adapts to the driver’s build like the fitted seats seen in motor racing, while its reclined position helps to keep the car’s centre of gravity low.The steering wheel is a combination of leather, wood and metal, and incorporates capacitive senses to monitor the driver’s efforts. The two-tone Millennium Blue and Navy Blue Aniline leather is finished with DS’s trademark pearl top-stitch pattern.Climb into the cocoon part of the interior via the gullwing door and the driver, alone or accompanied, becomes a passenger. This asymmetric layout frees up a different type of space underneath the clear glass canopy, with the passenger in a ventilated, massaging seat that stretches back like a deployed bird’s wing, with a feather star motif crowning the top of the back.The see-through electro-chromatic glass floor provides a view of the road. Located within the front wheels, there are two motors selected as the source of the all-electric DS X E-TENSE’s power.For road use, peak power stands at 400kW (540 horsepower), a figure that rises to 1,000kW (1,360 horsepower) in ‘circuit’ mode. The carbon fibre chassis sits on innovative springs and torsion bars, while traction, grip and deceleration is controlled by an advanced active system conceived to optimise performance, whatever the type of road surface.