DS Car Brand Plans to Go Electric

PSA Group's premium DS brand has announced plans to go electric by 2025, with fully electric vehicles or hybrid models. The brand's ambition is to be one of the global leaders in electrified cars in its market. A first key step will be the unveiling of the first-ever fully electric DS at the Paris Motor Show, October 4-14, 2018. This will be followed at the end of 2019 by the release of a production DS 7 Crossback E-Tense 4x4, an eagerly awaited rechargeable hybrid with four-wheel drive and a 50km range in electric mode.The announcement comes as part of a growing trend in the car world. Volvo and Porsche, for example, have already announced plans to go electric by 2020 and 2030 respectively. The news also comes a few days after the brand revealed a new concept car called the X E-Tense. This vehicle offers a powerful vision (up to 1,000kW in "circuit" mode, equivalent to 1,360 horsepower) of the EV for 2035.Note that DS has also been part of the FIA Formula E electric-car racing series since its inaugural season in 2014.