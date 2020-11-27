DTC Approves Procurement of 1,250 Low-Floor AC CNG Buses, Compliant to BS-VI Norms

The Delhi Transport Corporation has announced that it will procurement of 1,250 CNG BS-VI buses in its fleet. The move has been taken in light of the deteriorating air quality in the national capital.

Delhi's air quality improved to the moderate category last week due to favourable wind speed and is likely to get even better. The city's air quality index (AQI), which was 302 at 4 pm on Thursday, improved to 131 by 9 am on Friday.

Delhi govt, under Hon'ble CM @ArvindKejriwal's leadership, is constantly committed to augmenting public transport & reducing pollution. In another landmark decision, DTC board today approved procurement of 1250 State-of-the-Art Low Floor AC CNG buses, compliant to BS-VI norms. — Kailash Gahlot (@kgahlot) November 27, 2020

On Wednesday, the 24-hour AQI was 413, which falls in the severe category. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered "good", 51 and 100 "satisfactory", 101 and 200 "moderate", 201 and 300 "poor", 301 and 400 "very poor", and 401 and 500 "severe".

The share of stubble burning in Delhi's pollution has also reduced significantly as the harvesting season has ended. The contribution of stubble burning in neighbouring states to Delhi's PM2.5 levels was just 1 per cent on Thursday and 2 per cent on Wednesday, according to the Ministry of Earth Sciences' air quality monitor, SAFAR. The minimum temperature was 10.2 degrees Celsius on Friday. The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 25 degrees Celsius, the weather department said.

Also Watch:

Calm winds and low temperatures trap pollutants close to the ground, while favourable wind speed helps in their dispersion.