Dubai-Bangalore Emirates A380: Know Everything About World's Largest Passenger Plane

It would not be an exaggeration to term the Emirates A380 as an engineering marvel. Being the world’s largest airplane, it has all the luxurious facilities and amenities at its disposal. Now, Emirates airlines will deploy this aircraft on the Dubai-Bengaluru route from October 30, 2022.

Emirates airlines has been operating between Dubai and Bengaluru through Boeing 777 until now. So, before the A380 lands on the soil of Bengaluru, let’s talk about its credentials that make it the world’s biggest passenger aircraft.

The Emirates A380 weighs between 510 and 575 tonnes while it is as long as 2 blue whales (72.7 meter) and as tall as 5 giraffes (24.1 meter). Furthermore, it is made up of a whooping 4 million parts. The A380 has 45 percent more seating capacity than Boeing 777 with extra legroom and the largest screens across all cabins.

There are a total of 118 units of A380 in the fleet of Emirates. It has flown more than 1 billion km and over 105 million passengers have travelled in it since 2018. The shortest flight of A380 is between Dubai and Jeddah, Saudi Arabia with a distance of 1,700 km while for the longest, it flies between Dubai and Auckland, New Zealand at a stretch of 14,193 km.

Right from private suites and shower spas in the first class to flat-bed seats in business class to extra room, wireless bluetooth connectivity and custom lighting in economy Class, the Emirates A380 has everything for the flyers. In fact, it also has inflight Wi-Fi throughout the journey. For business class flyers, the A380 has an onboard lounge too. The company has also started the new Premium Economy Class between certain destinations.

Powered by a GP7200 RR Trent 900 engine, the A380 has a maximum flying range of 8,000 nautical miles (roughly 15,000 km). It flies at a cruising altitude of 43,100 feet.

The interior of the A380 airplane is finished in sleek cream and bronze. The first class flyers get Bvlgari toiletries and signature Timeless Spa products. Moreover, the opulence that a first class flyer enjoys are sliding privacy doors, personal mini-bar, ambient lighting, private cinema, vanity table and mirror. The entire seat can be converted into a fully flat bed with a mattress.

