Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw

Balvir Singh receiving McLaren keys from du.

A Dubai based Indian worker Balvir Singh got a shock of his life when he won a sportscar worth Rs 2 Crore in a lucky draw. Balvir initially passed the call thinking it was a prank, but later learnt about his actual prize. Balvir hails from Punjab and is working as a carpenter in Dubai for the past 10 years. The car he won is a McLaren 570S Spyder sportscar and is priced at Rs 2 Crore (when converted). The U.K. based company does not sell cars in India, but McLaren is known to manufacture some of the best looking and competent sports cars.Balvir won the car thanks to the UAE Registration Policy under which one had to renew the expired ID registrations before 31st January 2019. Balvir was using a service called du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and renewed his number as per the timeline. du was running a contest along with McLaren Dubai to offer a sportscar as a top prize.To his surprise, he won the top prize for the contest to renew the registrations – a McLaren 570S Spyder car. The McLaren 570S Spyder is priced around $211,300 and is known as one of the affordable McLarens to own. McLaren as a company is known to integrate the F1 technology to road cars.Sadly enough, Balvir decided to sell the McLaren and invest the money in business. The McLaren 570S is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an output of 562 bhp and 600 Nm. The McLaren 570S Spyder has a weight of 1,359 kg and can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.