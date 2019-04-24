English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw
Telecom operator du from Dubai was running a contest along with McLaren to offer a sportscar as a top prize.
Balvir Singh with his McLaren.
Loading...
A Dubai based Indian worker Balvir Singh got a shock of his life when he won a sportscar worth Rs 2 Crore in a lucky draw. Balvir initially passed the call thinking it was a prank, but later learnt about his actual prize. Balvir hails from Punjab and is working as a carpenter in Dubai for the past 10 years. The car he won is a McLaren 570S Spyder sportscar and is priced at Rs 2 Crore (when converted). The U.K. based company does not sell cars in India, but McLaren is known to manufacture some of the best looking and competent sports cars.
Balvir won the car thanks to the UAE Registration Policy under which one had to renew the expired ID registrations before 31st January 2019. Balvir was using a service called du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and renewed his number as per the timeline. du was running a contest along with McLaren Dubai to offer a sportscar as a top prize.
Balvir Singh receiving McLaren keys from du.
To his surprise, he won the top prize for the contest to renew the registrations – a McLaren 570S Spyder car. The McLaren 570S Spyder is priced around $211,300 and is known as one of the affordable McLarens to own. McLaren as a company is known to integrate the F1 technology to road cars.
Sadly enough, Balvir decided to sell the McLaren and invest the money in business. The McLaren 570S is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an output of 562 bhp and 600 Nm. The McLaren 570S Spyder has a weight of 1,359 kg and can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
Balvir won the car thanks to the UAE Registration Policy under which one had to renew the expired ID registrations before 31st January 2019. Balvir was using a service called du from Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (EITC) and renewed his number as per the timeline. du was running a contest along with McLaren Dubai to offer a sportscar as a top prize.
Balvir Singh receiving McLaren keys from du.
To his surprise, he won the top prize for the contest to renew the registrations – a McLaren 570S Spyder car. The McLaren 570S Spyder is priced around $211,300 and is known as one of the affordable McLarens to own. McLaren as a company is known to integrate the F1 technology to road cars.
Sadly enough, Balvir decided to sell the McLaren and invest the money in business. The McLaren 570S is powered by a 3.8-litre twin-turbocharged V8 engine with an output of 562 bhp and 600 Nm. The McLaren 570S Spyder has a weight of 1,359 kg and can go from 0-100 kmph in 3.2 seconds.
| Edited by: Arjit Garg
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
-
Monday 08 April , 2019
Suzuki Hayabusa Review
-
Friday 19 April , 2019
Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
-
Thursday 18 April , 2019
Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
-
Thursday 04 April , 2019
Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Acer Predator Helios 500 Review: A Beast When it Comes to Looks and Performance
Monday 08 April , 2019 Suzuki Hayabusa Review
Friday 19 April , 2019 Huawei P30 Pro Review: There Is No Better Camera Phone At The Moment
Thursday 18 April , 2019 Mahindra Adventure Club Challenge & Thar Fest 2019: Off-Roading Galore
Thursday 04 April , 2019 Realme 3 Review: Running Hot on The Heels of Xiaomi’s Redmi Note 7
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Dubai Based Indian Worker Wins McLaren 570S Spyder Sportscar Worth Rs 2 Crore in Lucky Draw
- Barun Sobti Reveals Why He Moved to Bollywood: TV was Becoming Exhausting
- When 'Over-protective' Boney Kapoor Sent Text to Khushi's Friend to Check on Her
- Nirmala Sitharaman Called 62-Year-Old Sunny Deol 'Young'. Not Far From Bollywood's Ageism Problem.
- OnePlus 7, OnePlus 7 Pro to Launch in India on May 14: Expected Features, Price and More
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results