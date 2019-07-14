Dubai Imposes 500 Dirham Fine on Residents for Leaving Dirty Cars in Public Parking
Dubai Municipality said that leaving vehicles parked on public parking spaces can "tarnish the aesthetic appearance of the city," and issued a reminder to residents who might be planning a long trip abroad.
Representative Image. (Reuters)
Owners who leave unkempt vehicles in public parking places in Dubai will have to shell out dirham 500 as fine if caught by the city's image-conscious authorities, according to a media report.
Dubai Municipality explained that leaving their vehicle parked on public parking spaces can "tarnish the aesthetic appearance of the city," and issued the reminder to residents who might be planning a long trip abroad during their summer holiday, The Gulf News reported.
According to a rule issued by the municipality, residents will be issued with a dirham 500 (approximately Rs 10,000) fine if they leave their vehicle parked on public parking spaces, and leave it unwashed for a long period of time, the report said.
The municipal inspectors will target such vehicles that may look damaged, vandalised or have been stationary for a long time, and then a violation notice will be issued by putting a warning sticker on the car.
Once the unkempt car has been identified, inspectors will stick a notice on the vehicle's windshield. Drivers will then have 15 days to clean the vehicle; otherwise, the car will be impounded by authorities.
"If motorists fail to respond within this period, the vehicle will be confiscated and shifted to the scrap yard. And if the owner of the vehicle owner still refuses to pay the fine, the vehicle will be sold at auction," said Al Saifaie, director of Dubai Municipality's waste management department.
