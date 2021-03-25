Dubai International Airport Partners with Magzter to Become World's First 'Smart Reading Airport'

From today, customers flying through Dubai International (DXB) now have free access to Magzter’s collection of more than 7,000 leading magazines, newspapers, journals and comics, making DXB the world’s first smart reading airport’. A fully contactless and paperless digital experience - using geo-fencing satellite technology - the Magzter partnership enables customers travelling through DXB to download the latest issues of world-renowned publications on their own devices, to read in the airport and onboard their flights. DXB’s Smart Reading Zone’ can also be accessed by logging onto the airport’s super-fast, free wifi network, which acts as a gateway to Magzter’s extensive collection of publications. These include regional favourites Forbes Middle East, Vogue Arabia, What’s on Dubai and Emirates Woman, as well as best-selling international titles such as Cosmopolitan, Elle, GQ, Harper’s Bazaar and Reader’s Digest.

Eugene Barry, Dubai Airports’ Executive Vice President - Commercial, commented, We’re delighted to partner with Magzter to offer another world-class digital experience at DXB, at a time when travellers are seeking minimum contact, customised choices and ultra-convenience. The addition of Magzter bolsters the growing range of lifestyle experiences available via DXB’s super-fast wifi network, following our existing partnerships with OSN for streaming movies and TV shows and Anghami for music playlists. We’re looking forward to unveiling more game-changing digital experiences in the near future. Girish Ramdas, CEO, Magzter Inc., stated, Being a frequent flyer, I have always felt the need for compelling value-added services at airports to engage travellers, especially something that works both inside the airport as well as downloadable to be used in-flight.

In this direction, we’re delighted to turn Dubai International into the first smart reading airport in the world. We’re confident that millions of passengers will enjoy reading their favourite magazines and newspapers with Magzter at Dubai International, which will also make their flights out of Dubai more entertaining. Vijay Radhakrishnan, President, Magzter Inc., added, At Magzter, we always strive to establish mutually beneficial partnerships to spread the digital reading revolution across the globe.

Digital reading has gained more significance now as people want to access trustworthy content in a touch-free way. Our partnership with Dubai International is sure to delight the air passengers, who can enjoy reading their favourite titles, whether they are at the airport or on their flight. DXB becomes Magzter’s first airport partner, and 111th Smart Reading Zone’ around the world. Customers can access free content within these geo-fenced zones, without the need for subscription, after downloading the Magzter app from the Apple Store app or Google Play. To know more, please visit: www.magzter.com. Image: Dubai International (DXB) partners with Magzter to become world’s first smart reading airport’