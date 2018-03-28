Dubai Police Adds Lamborghini Aventador Supercar to Its Fleet, Joins Bugatti Veyron and Lykan HyperSport [Video]

It’s not a common sight to see a Lamborghini cruising around on roads in India but that’s not the case in UAE as it just got a new crime-busting Lamborghini patrol vehicle. The million-dirham Aventador, can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and can achieve a top speed of 350km/h. As per Al Jaziri Motors, the official dealer of Lamborghini cars in Abu Dhabi has announced that the Lamborghini Aventador Coupe has been added to the Ministry of Interior’s luxury fleet of vehicles. If you’re lucky, you might be able to spot that car as according to the Ministry of Interior, the new Lamborghini Aventador will soon tour all seven emirates as part of the promotional campaign to introduce the car to the public. Here is the video of the car:-The UAE government department is well known to have some of the best cars in the business, including a Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin One-77, various McLarens and a Lykan HyperSport.