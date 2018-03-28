English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dubai Police Adds Lamborghini Aventador Supercar to Its Fleet, Joins Bugatti Veyron and Lykan HyperSport [Video]
The UAE government department is well known to have some of the best cars in the business, including a Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin One-77, various McLarens and a Lykan HyperSport.
Lamborghini Aventador. (Image: Lamborghini UAE)
It’s not a common sight to see a Lamborghini cruising around on roads in India but that’s not the case in UAE as it just got a new crime-busting Lamborghini patrol vehicle. The million-dirham Aventador, can accelerate from 0-100km/h in less than three seconds and can achieve a top speed of 350km/h. As per Al Jaziri Motors, the official dealer of Lamborghini cars in Abu Dhabi has announced that the Lamborghini Aventador Coupe has been added to the Ministry of Interior’s luxury fleet of vehicles. If you’re lucky, you might be able to spot that car as according to the Ministry of Interior, the new Lamborghini Aventador will soon tour all seven emirates as part of the promotional campaign to introduce the car to the public. Here is the video of the car:-
The UAE government department is well known to have some of the best cars in the business, including a Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin One-77, various McLarens and a Lykan HyperSport.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
The UAE government department is well known to have some of the best cars in the business, including a Bugatti Veyron, an Aston Martin One-77, various McLarens and a Lykan HyperSport.
Also Watch: Harley Davidson Road Glide Review | Cars18
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
-
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
-
Monday 26 March , 2018
Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Gaurav Gill, FIA APRC Winning Rally Racer, Team MRF
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive: 'Nehru Choron ka Pradhanmantri', Inside The Schools Of Adivasistan I Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Immersive : A Movement is Unifying Dissent in Villages, Patthargarhi
Monday 26 March , 2018 Watch: Amit Trivedi Remixes His Popular Song For News18
Monday 26 March , 2018 Protests in Barcelona after Catalonia ex-leader Carles Puigdemont is detained
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Virat Kohli's Wax Figure to Grace Madame Tussauds Delhi
- IPL 2018 Analysis: Kolkata Knight Riders – Strengths and Weaknesses
- Sui Dhaga: Anushka Sharma Looks Unrecognizable in this Latest Viral Picture
- Toyota Yaris Sedan to Launch in India on April 24, Bookings Open
- Toyota Yaris vs Hyundai Verna vs Honda City vs Maruti Suzuki Ciaz - 2018 Mid-Size Sedan Spec Comparison