British Tourist Fined Rs 30 Lakh for Overspeeding by Dubai Police is Unemployed and Disabled

Last week, a British Citizen on holiday in Dubai grabbed a lot of headlines for racking up traffic violation fines of more than Rs 30 Lakh ($45000) . Now more details have emerged in the case as the brother of the accused has pointed out that the British tourist is an out-of-work dad of one and is disabled with one leg shorter than the other. He usually drives a specially adapted Vauxhall Corsa for mobility.Farah Hashi from Newport, South Wales was captured on every single speed camera on the 347-mile Sheikh Zayed Road – the longest road in the United Arab Emirates – while driving the rented Lamborghini Huracan for which he paid only $1600.However, he racked up $45,000 in speeding fines, creating a standoff situation between him and the rental company. He is currently stranded in Dubai as his passport is in possession of the company and they refuse to give it back until he pays the fines.Farah’s brother Adnan Hashi has now flown out to Dubai to try and settle the issue. "They have a car showroom in Dubai and they asked Farah if he wanted to drive it. It was only when they got it back to the showroom that they asked him for his passport because he’d incurred the fines," he added. "But they are the owners of the vehicle and they should have to pay the fines.""I’m flying out there today to try to sort this mess out. He has a partner and a young son who missing him desperately." Farah has to borrow money to extend his stay in the UAE. Farah is in possession of the supercar as the rental company is not taking the car back."I just want Farah to do the right thing. I don’t want to be involved in this trouble," company owner Mohammed Ebrahim told The Sun . "It’s not me he owes the money to, it’s the government. But if he doesn’t pay, it could land back on me. We are a small business and this is hurting us."