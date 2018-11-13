English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Dubai Police Starts Training On Hoverbike, Becomes First Country In The World
The hoverbike can achieve a height of a maximum of 16 feet and can attain speeds of up to 70 km/h.
Dubai police training on Hoversurf Hoverbike. (Image: Hoversurf)
It’s no secret that the Dubai police has arguably the most exotic fleet of cop cars which include the likes of fancy supercars like the Bugatti Veyron and the Aston Martin One-77. Recently, they also added something to their fleet which they are really proud of – a flying motorcycle! Yes, you heard that right. It is essentially a big enough drone that can lift a weight up to 300 kilos, the Scorpion-3-based hoverbike is the dream of flying a drone taking shape. As per the recent video uploaded by the Russian hoverbike manufacturer Hoversurf, Dubai police has started training on flying a hoverbike.
The hoverbike can achieve a height of a maximum of 16 feet and can attain speeds of up to 70 km/h. This can be done for 25 minutes before its battery needs a recharge. You can also buy one hoverbike for yourself for $150,000. Just to give you an idea, here’s a list of the cars that are owned by Dubai Police. They are not all, but they are some of the fastest ones in their fleet.
-Bugatti Veyron
-Aston Martin One-77
-Lamborghini Aventador
-Ferrari FF
-McLaren MP4/12C
-Bentley Continental GT
-Nissan GTR
-Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG
-Lexus RC-F
-Audi R8
-BMW i8
-Chevrolet Camaro SS
