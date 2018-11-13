English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
1-min read

Dubai Police Starts Training On Hoverbike, Becomes First Country In The World

The hoverbike can achieve a height of a maximum of 16 feet and can attain speeds of up to 70 km/h.

News18.com

Updated:November 13, 2018, 3:44 PM IST
Dubai police training on Hoversurf Hoverbike. (Image: Hoversurf)
It’s no secret that the Dubai police has arguably the most exotic fleet of cop cars which include the likes of fancy supercars like the Bugatti Veyron and the Aston Martin One-77. Recently, they also added something to their fleet which they are really proud of – a flying motorcycle! Yes, you heard that right. It is essentially a big enough drone that can lift a weight up to 300 kilos, the Scorpion-3-based hoverbike is the dream of flying a drone taking shape. As per the recent video uploaded by the Russian hoverbike manufacturer Hoversurf, Dubai police has started training on flying a hoverbike.



The hoverbike can achieve a height of a maximum of 16 feet and can attain speeds of up to 70 km/h. This can be done for 25 minutes before its battery needs a recharge. You can also buy one hoverbike for yourself for $150,000. Just to give you an idea, here’s a list of the cars that are owned by Dubai Police. They are not all, but they are some of the fastest ones in their fleet.

-Bugatti Veyron
-Aston Martin One-77
-Lamborghini Aventador
-Ferrari FF
-McLaren MP4/12C
-Bentley Continental GT
-Nissan GTR
-Mercedes-Benz SL63 AMG
-Lexus RC-F
-Audi R8
-BMW i8
-Chevrolet Camaro SS
| Edited by: Ayushmann Chawla
