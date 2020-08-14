Dubai Prince Decides Not to Drive His Expensive SUV After Finding Birds’ Nest on It, Wins Hearts

Crown Prince of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum has shared a video of birds and their newly born chicks sitting on his Mercedes SUV’s windshield on social media.

Posting the video on Instagram, he wrote, “Sometimes the little things in life are more than enough.” The clip shows the birds helping its chicks in coming out of eggs. In the clip, the birds can also be seen feeding its chicks.

The video has gone viral on the Internet as it has received over one million views within 24 hours.

Earlier this month, the crown prince won the hearts of people with his humbleness after he decided against using his car Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV upon discovering that the bird had built a nest on its windshield, reported Khaleej Times.

Not only this, he also got a red tape placed around the car so that people and other vehicles don’t disturb the birds and its eggs.

It also shared the video on Twitter showing the car standing at a parking lot of his house and the birds sitting on it.

This is not the first time he has earned praise for his kind deed. Two months ago, the crown prince visited a medical facility. There he obliged to photo request by its staff, reported Gulf Today.

But after leaving the facility, he got to know that a lady could not get a photo clicked with him and she was upset.

In order to cheer her up, he paid a surprise visit to the facility and met her.