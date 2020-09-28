Dubai Regulatory Authorities to Reject RT-PCR Tests From Select Labs in India - Details Here

Regulatory Authorities of Dubai have put out an order stating that RT-PCR tests taken from select labs from India will be rejected. While we are still dark on details about the reason for the decision, the labs include Suryam Lab in Jaipur, Microhealth Lab in Kerala, Dr. P Bhasin Pathlabs in Delhi and Noble Diagnostic Centre in Delhi.

Ahead of this, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights till October 2 for flying COVID-19 positive passengers to the country. As per the officials, despite having COVID-19 positive certificate, AI Express carried two passengers during the last couple of weeks. The recent incident was recorded on September 4 when the budget-arm of India's national air carrier Air India flew a passenger who was tested COVID positive on September 2.

#FlyWithIX : Attention ⚠️Here's an important update regarding the RT-PCR test report to be carried by passengers traveling to Dubai. pic.twitter.com/eJCcklxM3t — Air India Express (@FlyWithIX) September 27, 2020

As per the UAE government rules, each passenger travelling from India need to bring original COVID-negative certificate from RT-PCR test done 96 hours prior to the journey.

"A passenger, who had a COVID-positive certificate dated September 2, travelled on Air India Express' Jaipur-Dubai flight on September 4. A similar incident had happened with a passenger on one of the airline's other Dubai flights previously," said one of the officials. Therefore, the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority has suspended Air India Express flights from September 18 to October 2, the officials stated.

The said passenger flew on the AI Express Jaipur-Dubai flight IX 1135. Air India Express said it is focusing on reducing the hardship of the passengers and it plans to operate its four Dubai flights, scheduled to operate from India on Friday, to Sharjah instead.