Dubai's Latest Ambulance is The World's Fastest One and it Costs Rs 26 Crore

The Dubai Corporation of Ambulance Services recently added the world’s fastest and also most expensive Ambulance at the Dubai Expo. Christened as the “HyperSport Responder” this ambulance is, in fact, a Lykan HyperSport.

The car comes from the house of W Motors in Dubai. The Lykan HyperSport is an ultra-rare hypercar that gained fame in the Fast and Furious franchise. Globally, there are a total of only seven Lykan HyperSport units and it costs about 26 crores for one.

The car is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 kilometres per hour in just 2.8 seconds and has a claimed top speed of 400 kilometres per hour.

Also Watch:

The car tends to come with a set of 440 diamonds that go along the front LED lights and has a gold-plated roof in the interior with gold stitched leather as well. The Lykan Hypersport also comes with the world’s first-ever 3D hologram holographic mid-air display which is controlled using motion gestures. In terms of features, the car is completely made out of carbon fibre in order to reduce its overall weight and comes equipped with a twin turbo-charged 3756 cc inline-six mounted in the rear with a power output of 780 bhp and 960 Nm of torque.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Assembly Elections Live Updates here.