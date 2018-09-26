English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
»
1-min read

Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Launched in India at Rs 15.2 Lakh

The Ducati 959 Panigale Corse comes with a 955-cc engine which generates a power of 157 HP of power.

PTI

Updated:September 26, 2018, 12:42 PM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Ducati 959 Panigale Corse Launched in India at Rs 15.2 Lakh
Ducati 959 Panigale Corse. (Image: Ducati)
Loading...
Italian superbike maker Ducati launched the 959 Panigale Corse in India priced at Rs 15.2 lakh (ex-showroom). The model coming to India is a special edition, sporting a dedicated livery inspired by the Ducati Corse MotoGP colours, the company said in a statement.

"The 959 Panigale embodies absolute excellence through the advanced electronics package that inspires confidence and allows riders to explore the limit," Ducati India Managing Director Sergi Canovas said.

The bike comes with a 955-cc engine which generates a power of 157 HP of power. It comes with an electronics package, including latest ABS from Bosch, Ducati traction control (DTC), Ducati quick shift (DQS), engine brake control (EBC) and ride-by-wire (RbW). It also features three riding modes -- Race, Sport and Wet.

Ducati had also recently updated their Scrambler for the model year 2019 and had given the motorcycle some styling tweaks and an update to the electronic rider aids as well. The updated model is the Scrambler 800, which is the smaller offering in the Scrambler range of motorcycles.
| Edited by: Abhinav Jakhar
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Loading...