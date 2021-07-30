Ducati and Legacy Motors Inaugurate New Dealership Facility in Pune

Ducati today announced the opening of its new dealership in Pune, with its dealer partner Legacy Motors, who have established the 3,200 square feet showroom in Pune. The new dealership is equipped to provide a premium ownership experience to Ducati customers with the latest equipment, along with a team of highly qualified and trained service personnel to ensure excellent after-sales services. The new store is located at the Ground level, Park Plaza, Ganeshkhind Road in Pune.

Ducati’s new dealership in Pune is equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service & Spares and will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all the models across seven different families ranging from the iconic Scrambler range to the powerful Diavel 1260, the highly versatile Multistrada, the most potent Panigale superbikes including the new MY2021 Panigale V4, and the segment-defining Streetfighter V4. Ducati fans can also select from the complete range of apparel and accessories of both Ducati and Scrambler brands, and also buy Ducati Approved pre-owned motorcycles at the new store.

“We are glad to partner with Legacy Motors to open a new Ducati dealership in Pune. Pune already has many Ducatisti, and we look forward to seeing the community grow. The new Pune dealership is strategically aligned to our goals in the region, and Legacy Motors has the right mix of talented individuals who are not just passionate about the brand, but also about motorcycling and Ducati owners. I am confident that with this new partnership, Ducati will be able to cater to the demands of the rider fraternity in a much more refined and seamless manner." said Bipul Chandra, Managing Director at Ducati India.

Pranav Bakre, Dealer Partner at Legacy Motor, said, “Ducati is one of the most coveted premium motorcycle brands, and we are incredibly excited to partner with Ducati in India through this new 3S facility dealership at Pune. We are passionate Ducatisti who ride and understand the DNA of Ducati and are thrilled to be able to take Pune’s Ducati experience to the next level.

Ducati’s latest launch motorcycle launch, the Multistrada V4 will be showcased in Pune, for the first time in India and is available at the starting price of Rs 18.99 lakh, while the Multistrada V4 S will be available at a starting price of Rs 23.10 lakh.

Ducati’s current motorcycle range starts with the Scrambler Icon Dark at Rs 7,99,000 (Ex-showroom India) and goes all the way to the Panigale V4 S at Rs 28,40,000 (Ex-showroom India). Ducati India will also launch 4 more motorcycles by the end of 2021.

