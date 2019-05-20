Ducati and Super Soco Unveils New CUx Electric Scooter

At the outset, let us tell you that the scooter that you see here has not come out of Borgo Panigale, but is the one that is co-branded by the company. UK-based Super Soco joined hands with Ducati to create this electric scooter in order to cater to the fast-approaching electric future in the automotive space.The CUx Special Edition Ducati that has been co-branded by the Italian motorcycle premiere might ridicule its enthusiasts, simply because it brings together three words that don’t go together – Ducati, electric and scooter.The CUx is the same scooter that is used by MotoGP riders around the paddocks. Priced at Rs 2299 pounds which roughly translates to Rs 2.0 lakh, the CUx might be too ambitious for the purpose it serves. But taking the Ducati livery running through it in consideration, we are not surprised.It ships with a sleek all-LED unit at the front and LCD instrument cluster that comes with smartphone integration. As an added bonus, the scooter also gets a keyless start system and motion-activated anti-theft alarm system.On the practical front, the CUx resembles any other electric scooter with a range of 64km on a full charge. This comes from a 60V, 30Ah lithium-ion battery which takes 7-8 hours to reach complete charge. It can reach up to speeds of 45 kmph with 2788 kWh, and 115 Nm of peak torque.At the front, the CUx gets a telescopic fork with twin shock absorbers at the rear. And both the front and the rear gets a 180mm disc brakes.