English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Lok Sabha Elections 2019Exit Poll ResultsAll India Figures
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 336 82 124
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 277 130 135
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 282-290 118-126 130-138
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 287 128 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 242 164 136
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 339-365 77-108 69-95
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 305 124 113
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 298 118 127
-
542Seats
NDA UPA OTH 306 132 104
-
80Seats
NDA SP+BSP INC OTH 60-62 17-19 1-2 0
-
48Seats
NDA UPA OTH 42-45 4-6 0
-
42Seats
TMC BJP INC LEFT 36-38 3-5 0-1 0
-
40Seats
NDA UPA OTH 34-36 4-6 0
-
38Seats
DMK+ ADMK+ OTH 22-24 14-16 0
-
29Seats
BJP INC OTH 24-27 2-4 0
-
28Seats
BJP UPA OTH 21-23 5-7 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC OTH 22-23 2-3 0
-
26Seats
BJP INC OTH 25-26 0-1 0
-
25Seats
YSRCP TDP BJP INC 13-14 10-12 0-1 0
-
21Seats
BJD BJP UPA OTH 12-14 6-8 1-2 0
-
17Seats
TRS INC BJP AIMIM 12-14 1-2 1-2 1
-
20Seats
UDF LDF NDA OTH 7-9 11-13 0-1 0
-
14Seats
NDA UPA OTH 10 4 0
-
14Seats
NDA INC AIUDF OTH 8-10 2-4 2 0
-
13Seats
INC NDA AAP OTH 10 2 1 0
-
11Seats
BJP INC OTH 7-9 2-4 0
-
10Seats
BJP INC OTH 6-8 2-4 0
-
7Seats
BJP INC AAP OTH 6-7 0-1 0 0
-
5Seats
BJP INC OTH 4-5 0-1 0
-
4Seats
BJP INC OTH 4 0 0
-
25Seats
NDA INC AIUDF 17-19 4-6 2
Assembly Elections 2019 Exit Poll Results
Ducati and Super Soco Unveils New CUx Electric Scooter
The Super Soco CUx is the same scooter that is used by MotoGP riders around the paddocks.
Super Soco Ducati CUx (Image courtesy: Elektrec)
Loading...
At the outset, let us tell you that the scooter that you see here has not come out of Borgo Panigale, but is the one that is co-branded by the company. UK-based Super Soco joined hands with Ducati to create this electric scooter in order to cater to the fast-approaching electric future in the automotive space.
The CUx Special Edition Ducati that has been co-branded by the Italian motorcycle premiere might ridicule its enthusiasts, simply because it brings together three words that don’t go together – Ducati, electric and scooter.
The CUx is the same scooter that is used by MotoGP riders around the paddocks. Priced at Rs 2299 pounds which roughly translates to Rs 2.0 lakh, the CUx might be too ambitious for the purpose it serves. But taking the Ducati livery running through it in consideration, we are not surprised.
It ships with a sleek all-LED unit at the front and LCD instrument cluster that comes with smartphone integration. As an added bonus, the scooter also gets a keyless start system and motion-activated anti-theft alarm system.
On the practical front, the CUx resembles any other electric scooter with a range of 64km on a full charge. This comes from a 60V, 30Ah lithium-ion battery which takes 7-8 hours to reach complete charge. It can reach up to speeds of 45 kmph with 2788 kWh, and 115 Nm of peak torque.
At the front, the CUx gets a telescopic fork with twin shock absorbers at the rear. And both the front and the rear gets a 180mm disc brakes.
The CUx Special Edition Ducati that has been co-branded by the Italian motorcycle premiere might ridicule its enthusiasts, simply because it brings together three words that don’t go together – Ducati, electric and scooter.
The CUx is the same scooter that is used by MotoGP riders around the paddocks. Priced at Rs 2299 pounds which roughly translates to Rs 2.0 lakh, the CUx might be too ambitious for the purpose it serves. But taking the Ducati livery running through it in consideration, we are not surprised.
It ships with a sleek all-LED unit at the front and LCD instrument cluster that comes with smartphone integration. As an added bonus, the scooter also gets a keyless start system and motion-activated anti-theft alarm system.
On the practical front, the CUx resembles any other electric scooter with a range of 64km on a full charge. This comes from a 60V, 30Ah lithium-ion battery which takes 7-8 hours to reach complete charge. It can reach up to speeds of 45 kmph with 2788 kWh, and 115 Nm of peak torque.
At the front, the CUx gets a telescopic fork with twin shock absorbers at the rear. And both the front and the rear gets a 180mm disc brakes.
| Edited by: Anirudh SK
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
-
Wednesday 08 May , 2019
Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
-
Tuesday 14 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
-
Tuesday 07 May , 2019
Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
-
Monday 13 May , 2019
Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
OnePlus 7 Pro Review: Is This a Jump Too Far?
Wednesday 08 May , 2019 Hero Xpulse 200, XPulse 200T First Ride Review
Tuesday 14 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy M30 Review: Xiaomi And Realme Better Watch Out
Tuesday 07 May , 2019 Hero Xtreme 200S First Ride Review
Monday 13 May , 2019 Samsung Galaxy A70 Review: Well Grounded Offering Made For Media Lovers
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Brienne 'Journaling' Jamie's Story in 'Game of Thrones' Has Turned into a Hilarious Meme
- Everyone Will Be on Their Phones: Woakes on WC Announcement
- Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Turns into Golden Mermaid at Cannes 2019
- Pakistan's Asif Ali to Leave England Tour After Daughter's Demise
- 7 Dassault Rafale Fighter Jets Make Emergency Landing in Indonesia
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results