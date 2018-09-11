Ducati Announces First Edition of DRE Track Days for India, to be led by Alessandro Valia

Ducati India has announced its first edition of DRE – Track Days in India. The riding experience is spread over two days on the 13th and 14th of October and will take place at the Buddh International Circuit, Greater Noida.The DRE Track Days is open for all Ducati owners apart from the Scrambler range and non-Ducati riders who ride a sports bike that’s 600cc and above. All the Ducati Panigale V4 owners in India can register for the experience free of cost. All other Ducati owners can get their passes and can also test ride a Panigale V4, 959 Panigale or the SuperSport at the academy. DRE Track Days in India will be supported by Pirelli.All participating Ducati owners will get DRE training by Alessandro Valia who is the official Ducati test rider and has a decade of experience as a DRE Trainer, 3 track sessions of 20 minutes each, 3 laps on their choice of a Ducati test ride motorcycle, technical assistance, discounts on spares along with a DRE certificate to acknowledge their participation.Each slot for a non-Ducati rider with a 600cc and above superbike includes 2 track sessions of 20 minutes each and 3 laps on their choice of the motorcycle which includes a Panigale V4, a 959 Panigale or a SuperSport.Sergi Canovas, MD of Ducati India said, “With an aim to elevate the experience of owning a Ducati in India, we are introducing the first edition of DRE-Track Days to unleash the racing DNA of our track focused motorcycles. DRE Track Days will offer riders a one of a kind opportunity to ride their motorcycle as well as experience the Panigale V4, 959 Panigale or the SuperSport in their true habitat. To make our first ever DRE Track Days special, Official Ducati test rider Alessandro Valia will join us for the training sessions to help riders develop and enhance their riding skills.”Ducati Riding Experience is a global program built to help riders improve their riding under the guidance of certified instructors. These courses are designed with an aim to develop a participant’s riding skills so that they have better control on their motorcycle in extreme conditions and they learn how to avoid potentially dangerous situations on a race track, which can also make them a better rider on the road.