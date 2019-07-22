Ducati Announces North Star Automotive as its New Dealer Partner for Delhi-NCR
Ducati’s new dealership in New Delhi will be equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service & Spares and will cater to al Ducati motorcycles comprising of 32 models across seven different families.
Ducati Monster 821. (Image: Abhinav Jakhar/News18.com)
Ducati has announced their new Dealer Partner, North Star Automotive who will take over the operations for Delhi NCR from now on. North Star Automotive will also open its 2nd dealership in New Delhi by November 2019.
Ducati’s new dealership in New Delhi will be equipped with 3S facilities - Sales, Service & Spares and will cater to the entire range of Ducati motorcycles comprising of all thirty two models across seven different families ranging from the Monster to the Diavel, the Multistrada, the Hypermotard family, and the most powerful Panigale superbikes including the Panigale V4 and the V4 R.
“We’re very excited to partner with North Star Automotive for Ducati’s official dealership in Delhi NCR. The team at North Star Automotive brings with it an unparalleled experience from the luxury motorcycle industry and racing! Ducati is a brand that’s synonymous with passion and what better way to initiate the dealership in New Delhi with some of the most passionate and respected motorcyclists in the Delhi NCR rider circuit” said Sergi Canovas, Managing Director of Ducati India.
Sanjeev Oberoi, Dealer Partner at North Star Automotive said, “Partnering with Ducati has been a dream that has now come true. North Star Automotive consists of a team that understands the Ducati brand, has an impeccable knowledge of motorcycles and is also passionate about racing which is in the DNA of Ducati. We’re all set to deliver a world-class Ducati experience to all the riders in the Delhi NCR region and share the red passion”
Ducati’s current motorcycle range starts with the Scrambler Icon at INR 7,89,000 (Ex-showroom India) goes all the way to the Panigale V4 916 25th Anniversary Edition at INR 54,90,000 (Ex-showroom India).
